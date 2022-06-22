PolarGreen Tow is a portable PV system with a capacity of up to 6.5 kW. It can be used to supply power for electric cars or remote locations, or to provide energy during blackouts.From pv magazine Spain Polar Developments, a Spanish startup specializing in portable solar energy solutions, presented its PolarGreen Tow system at the Next Generation festival in Madrid last week. Mónica Sánchez García, head of communications for Polar Development, told pv magazine that the company is part of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation program of the Science Park of the Carlos III University of Madrid. She ...

