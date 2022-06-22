

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada inflation data for May will be released at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the yen, it was steady against the greenback and the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.3663 against the euro, 104.73 against the yen, 0.8954 against the aussie and 1.2983 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.







