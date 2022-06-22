SS&C Partners with Xcentuate to Support Customer Digital Transformation Journeys

WINDSOR, Conn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a new partnership in the EMEA and APAC regions with Xcentuate, an award-winning international provider of digital productivity and performance solutions to the financial services, agricultural, pharma and public sectors.

The partnership follows SS&C's recent acquisition of Blue Prism, the leading Robotic Process Automation provider, further demonstrating its commitment to the intelligent automation solutions market. Xcentuate, based in Dublin, Ireland, will serve as a consulting and implementation partner, acting as an extended team to advise, implement, support and deliver complex projects.

"We are delighted to partner with Xcentuate," said Gautam Moorjani, General Manager, SS&C Intelligent Automation Solutions. "The EMEA and the Asia Pacific regions are markets with a lot of appeal - with resilient and developing economies and talented, skilled workforce. In addition, the potential for operational automation to transform how businesses work is significant."

The partnership will enable SS&C to leverage Xcentuate's vast experience to access new potential customers, take new value propositions to market, develop point solutions to address current market needs, and enhance its specialized professional services to our customers.

"The SS&C partnership is of significant strategic importance to us regarding our offer to the market," said Ray Bowe, Xcentuate founder and CEO. "The breadth and depth of SS&C's expertise in financial services and healthcare technology are unmatched. In addition, this new partnership further broadens the suite of services we can offer to firms in EMEA and the Asia Pacific with an ambitious digital transformation agenda."

About Xcentuate

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Xcentuate serves a range of industries including financial services, agriculture, pharma and public sector.

Xcentuate works with customers in EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions to transform their business operations using a suite of best-in-class technology to deliver sustainable advantage. Combined with award-winning operational expertise and a track record of delivery, they support businesses in transforming their customer experiences and enabling them to optimise control and productivity while building an engaged, enthused workforce.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

