Eight of the 24 bidders in the latest renewables auction in the Philippines are focusing on solar, along with eight bidders looking at wind, seven linked to run-of-river hydro, and one connected to biomass.The Green Energy Auction Bids Evaluation and Awards Committee (GEA-BEAC) of the Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) has approved 24 bidders to compete in an auction to allocate 2 GW of renewable energy capacity it launched in January. "Of the 24 bidders, eight were from solar, another eight were from wind, seven were from run-of-river hydro, and one was from biomass," the DOE said. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...