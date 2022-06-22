- (PLX AI) - Salzgitter raises its guidance for the financial year 2022.
- • Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 1,000-1,200 million (previously EUR 750-900 million)
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 13,000 million (previously just under EUR 11,000 million)
- • Says Steel Production and Trading business units continued to benefit from the clear uptrend in prices and demand across all steel products in the second quarter as well
- • As a result of the most recent consolidation in steel prices, we expect the above-average margins to narrow in the second half of the year, company says
