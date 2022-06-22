Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") will be held virtually on June 28th, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST.

Shareholders of record as of May 24th, 2022, are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that were mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST on June 24th, 2022. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PST

Link to register and attend virtually: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sNyQS7FkS3CIpdhq6E1NVw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the live webcast including dial-in and toll-free information. The Company recommends that shareholders log-in in twenty minutes in advance of the AGM start time, to allow ample time to check into the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The webcast replay will be available within 2-3 business days on the Company's website.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of mine operations, followed by copper production in late 2022, of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer located in the Coquimbo region of Chile. Punitaqui, operating as recently as April of 2020, has a 9+ year operating history and produced between 20 and 25 million pounds of copper annually. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., and its US subsidiary Ozzie's, Inc. http://ozzies.com, a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

