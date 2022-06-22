Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2022 | 16:41
NEO Finance AB: NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

NEO Finance, AB has received the notification of transactions conducted by UAB
"ERA Capital" - a person which is closely associated with Evaldas Remeikis and
Aiva Remeikiene who are persons discharging managerial responsibilities within
an issuer (please find attachment enclosed). 



Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075885
