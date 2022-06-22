Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.06.2022 | 17:22
94 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Research Note

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Research Note

PR Newswire

London, June 22

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

finnCap Research Note

22ndJune 2022

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that corporate broker and financial adviser, finnCap, has published a research note on the investment trust, accessible via the finnCap research portal.

The link to the portal can be found here: https://www.finncap.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited, Investment Manager +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long, Head of Investment Trusts

James Smith, Portfolio Manager

finnCapp, Corporate Broker +44 (0) 20 7722 00500

William Marle, Corporate Finance

Mark Whitfeld, Sales

Monica Tepes, Research

www.finncap.com

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk

