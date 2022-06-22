Zion Market Research: Demand for Global Fencing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 444.5 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.55% | Fencing Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The size of the global fencing market is expected to attain a value of USD 444.5 million in 2028, growing at a 5.55% CAGR during the forecast period from USD 300.01 million in 2021.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Fencing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Fencing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.55 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Fencing Market was valued approximately USD 300.01 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 444.5 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The North American region amounted for about 40.0 percent of the total market.

The middle-class demographic in these regions is predicted to invest in over 75.0 percent of global fence purchases.

Due to the expanding agricultural sector of rising nations such as India and China , Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum throughout the forecast period. India's urban growth and rising investment in infrastructure reforms are likely to boost the market in the region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Fencing Market By Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Concrete, & Others), By Products (Fixed Fencing, & Temporary Fencing), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Fencing Market: Overview

Fences are detachable additional constructions that are manufactured and meant to prevent strangers from breaching a traditional border. A fence is differentiated from a wall by its strength; typically, a fence is weaker than a wall. Privacy fencing is used to keep unwanted visitors and livestock outside the venue, stylish fencing is used to improve the artistic attractiveness of the property, temporary fencing is used to provide control & safety access to building sites, and boundary fencing is used to clearly differentiate property boundaries.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/fencing-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

150 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Fencing Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in middle-class population increases the demand for fences all over the world.

The rise of the middle class is supporting the expansion of the fencing business. The emerging middle class is anticipated to rise to 5.5 billion people by 2030, as per the European Commission. Asians will make up 87 percent of the increased middle-class population. The rise of the fencing market is being fueled by rising house construction and a comeback in building completions. Growth in the estate market as a result of an increment in the number of businesses and increased investment in the building industry is also contributing to the growth of the global fencing market.

Fencing Market: Restraints

Fluctuating fence prices and unstable economic conditions due to COVID-19 pose threat to market.

Raw material costs are fluctuating continuously due to unstable economic conditions all over the world due to pandemic and lockdowns. Metals used in fencing have become more expensive in several parts of the world. When the economy reopened and recovered from the over-a-year-long COVID-19 epidemic, the cost of goods such as aluminum, wood, and others had risen drastically. Economic activity in the global fencing market also slowed as a result of the epidemic.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/fencing-market

Global Fencing Market: Opportunities

Increased use of electric fencing to seal international borders and for agricultural purposes to provide growth opportunities.

Electric fence is being used by many military forces throughout the world to deter incursion near international boundaries. Over the disputed border with India, China's military services prefer to lay down spiked electric wires in the Ladakh valley. To safeguard the China-Russia border, Russia's militaries installed an electric fence. As a result, market development is expected to be aided by the increased focus on national security. An electric fence is far more impactful for farm safety since it prohibits wild animals from entering without permission. The industry is expected to grow as farm owners increasingly use electric fences to protect their land from animals in the wild.

Global Fencing Market: Challenges

High price associated with upgradation & maintenance of electric fences pose a challenge.

The high price of upgrades and maintenance associated with replacing traditional electric fences makes it difficult to conduct frequent inspections to ensure optimal performance. Its expansion is hampered by hefty maintenance expenses. Farmers are seeking other solutions, like unmanned stems, to offset the high fixed costs linked with the necessity to deploy barriers over international boundaries, which may stifle market expansion.

Global Fencing Market: Segmentation

The global fencing market may be divided into four categories based on material: plastic fences, metal fences, concrete fences, wood fences, and other.

Metal fence is by far the most popular material in the worldwide fencing industry. Due to its long-term reliability and low maintenance and repair needs, the plastic fence category is anticipated to rise at the highest pace in the future years. Composite, vinyl, and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fences are examples of this type.

Based on product, the fence can be divided as temporary and permanent, where the temporary segment is expected to depict a steady rise in the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the fencing market has been segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and others. Throughout the projection period, residential is expected to be the most popular application category and is likely to rise due to an increase in building and renovation activity. Moreover, increased disposable income combined with increasing consumer attention to home repair activities is anticipated to fuel demand for residential fences over the period.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/fencing-market

List of Key Players of Fencing Market :

Associated Materials LLC

Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

Gregory Industries Inc.

Poly Vinyl Co. Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Ameristar Fence Products Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Allied Tube & Conduit Corporation

Bekaert SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Fencing Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Fencing Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Fencing Market Industry?

What segments does the Fencing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fencing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 300.01 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 444.5 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.55 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Associated Materials LLC, Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc., Gregory Industries Inc., Poly Vinyl Co. Inc., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Ameristar Fence Products Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Allied Tube & Conduit Corporation, and Bekaert SA. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3311

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/fencing-market

Recent Developments

In 2019, several companies such as JVA technologies introduced a new product in the market, based on electric fencing with IoT systems. One of the most prominent products was Jumbo Electric Fence Energizer series which includes a whole CPU unit with a monitor and keyboard for control, and can be connected top devices through Wi-Fi.

In 2021, two major companies in the fencing industry namely, Datamars SA and Cabi Group collaborated together as partners to increase the market of Speedrite Electric fencing in France.

Regional Dominance:

Europe and North America lead the global fencing market followed by Asia Pacific .

Over the forecast period, Europe and North America are expected to be the most important regions. The regional market is expected to develop as building activities increase and demand for ornamental home items rises. In 2021, the North American region amounted for about 40.0 percent of the total market. The middle-class demographic in these regions is predicted to invest in over 75.0 percent of global fence purchases.

Due to the expanding agricultural sector of rising nations such as India and China, Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum throughout the forecast period. India's urban growth and rising investment in infrastructure reforms are likely to boost the market in the region.

Global Fencing Market is segmented as follows:

Fencing Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Concrete

Others

Fencing Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Fixed Fencing

Temporary Fencing

Fencing Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

Fencing Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Fencing Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-fencing-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Vietnam Express Delivery Service Market - Global Industry Analysis : Vietnam express delivery service market was worth around $640 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $2400 million by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 23% over the forecast period.

express delivery service market was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 23% over the forecast period. U.S. Staple Gun Market - Global Industry Analysis : The U.S. Staple Gun Market accounted for USD 108.80 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 135.42 Million in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2021 and 2028.

The U.S. Staple Gun Market accounted for in 2020 and is expected to reach in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2021 and 2028. Kitchenware Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global AA market accounted for USD 50,424 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 75,828 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/ | Market Business Insights

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg