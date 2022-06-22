Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.06.2022 | 18:46
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China calls for solidarity, openness as world faces drastic changes

BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Wednesday underscored the importance of solidarity and openness at a time when the world is facing drastic changes "unseen in a century" and witnessing "major setbacks" in development.