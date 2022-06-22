Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
PR Newswire
22.06.2022 | 19:22
Stadt Qingdao: The Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit Kicks Off

QINGDAO, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of June 19, the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial People's Government, was unveiled at Qingdao International Conference Center. Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong made a speech and announced the opening of the Summit. He stated that since the reform and opening up, a growing number of multinationals had expanded their footprints in China for investment and collaboration, which enables them to achieve their own development and also promote China's economy and economic globalization. China will further loosen market access to boost fair competition, increasingly intensify the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and develop a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment.