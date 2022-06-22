Global Recombinant Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 1,809.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global recombinant vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,116.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Recombinant Vaccines Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, CanSinoBIO, a company developing and manufacturing biological vaccine products, announced that its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) (trade name: Convidecia) had been approved by the Ministry of Health, Malaysia and the Indonesian National Agency of Drug and Food Control as a heterologous booster.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global recombinant vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of various infections such as hepatitis B. For instance, according to the World Health Organization Facts Sheet 2022, around 296 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019 globally.

Among product types, the subunit recombinant vaccines segment is expected to dominate segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased patent applications and allowance to key players for subunit recombinant vaccines. For instance, in May 23, 2022, Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued a notice of allowance for the patent application titled "Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Trivalent Filovirus Vaccines." The candidate filovirus vaccines have been previously shown to protect non-human primates (NHPs) from subsequent infection, and represent the only recombinant subunit vaccines that have demonstrated efficacy against Zaire ebolavirus and other filoviruses in NHPs.

On the basis of disease types, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, according to the data provided by the Worldometers, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, as of June 9, 2022, there were 539,081,058 total cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

Key players operating in the global recombinant vaccines market include Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GSK plc., GC Biopharma, Bayer AG, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sartorius AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Bio Farma.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market, By Product Type:

Subunit Recombinant Vaccines



Attenuated Recombinant Vaccines



Vector Recombinant Vaccines

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market, By Disease Type:

Infectious Disease



Cancer



Allergy



Others

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market, By End User:

Recombinant Human Vaccines



Animal Recombinant Vaccines Hospitals



Poultry





Companion Animal Vaccines





Livestock





Porcine





Aquaculture Vaccines

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

