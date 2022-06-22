- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa received a firm order for the supply of wind turbines in Scotland with a total capacity of 882 MW.
- • Order for supplying wind turbines to Moray West, a joint venture between Ocean Winds and Ignitis Group, for the Moray West offshore wind power plant
- • The firm order encompasses the supply of 60 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines and a service agreement
- • The wind turbines installation is expected to begin in 2024
