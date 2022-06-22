Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market to Surpass US$ 20,450.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,263.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market:

Key trends in market include widespread presence of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); increasing approval of novel drugs for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and increasing collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market.

According to an article published in the PLOS One journal, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal in July 2020, the lifetime prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections (SSTI), a type of ABSSSI in people who inject drugs (PWID) in London was found to be 64% (abscess and/or cellulitis), on the basis of data collected between October 2017 and March 2019.

Moreover, rapid research and development in the field of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) for development of novel treatment for the same is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc launched Xydalba (dalbavancin for injection), in Canada. Xydalba is a 30-minute intravenous (IV) therapy, which can be administered as a single- or two-dose regimen for treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in adults.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and others in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in May 2020, Advanz Pharma, a U.K.-based pharmaceutical company, announced that it had completed the acquisition of Correvio Pharma Corp., a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company whose product portfolio includes licensed medicines such as XYDALBA (dalbavancin hydrochloride) indicated for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in adults.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period, owing to rising focus of market players on regulatory approvals for novel acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) therapeutics. For instance, in July 2021, AbbVie Inc. ., a U.S. based pharmaceutical company announced that it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its drug Dalvance (dalbavancin), administered as an intravenous (IV) infusion for the treatment of pediatric patients with ABSSSI caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other gram-positive bacteria.

Among infection type, community acquired ABSSSI segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022, owing to rising drug launches by market players for treatment of community acquired acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). For instance, in February 2021, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company announced that it is expanding commercial launch of its tetracycline-class oral antibiotic Nuzyra (omadacycline) into the community setting. Nuzyra is indicated for the treatment of adults with acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Key players operating in the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Arrevus, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sandoz Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market, By Drug Type:

Oral & Parenteral Antibiotics



Vancomycin





Linezolid





Clindamycin





Ceftaroline





Daptomycin





Dalbavancin





Tedizolid





Others (Rifampin, Doxycycline, Minocycline, and Trimethoprim-Sulfa Methoxazol, among others)



Topical Antibiotics



Hydrogen Peroxide





Fusidic Acid





Mupirocin





Retapamulin





Povidone-Iodine

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market, By Infection Type:

Hospital Acquired ABSSSI



Community Acquired ABSSSI

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral



Parenteral



Topical

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

