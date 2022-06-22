Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2022 | 21:08
Finance and Investment Icon Angela Rodell Joins Pepper as Senior Advisor to CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Investment industry icon Angela Rodell has joined AssetTech pioneer Pepper as a Senior Advisor to CEO Pulak Sinha. In this role, Rodell will complement ongoing Business Development activities, introduce Pepper into new markets, and act as the "voice of the customer" to CTO Karan Singh as the team works to innovate and extend the Pepper platform.

Pepper, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture

Rodell's career is a storied one. Most recently, she was the CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, with over $80 billion in investable assets. She served as Commissioner of Revenue for the State of Alaska and built a long corporate career before public service. She has served as the Chair and Deputy Chair for the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and is the current Chair for the Pacific Pension and Investment Institute.

"Angela's experience, wisdom, and deep knowledge of the investment management side of the business is a boon for Pepper, as we continue to develop the leading AssetTech platform on the market. AssetTech is an $84 billion industry and Angela is a proven leader and educator in this space," said Pulak Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Pepper.

Pepper is credited with coining the term "AssetTech," which refers to all technologies used to help Asset Managers - especially in illiquid and alternative markets - to leverage data to drive ROI and manage risk. Pepper's recent rise in the market place is a testament to the need for platforms that help Managers, Investors, and Allocators steward the $120 trillion Assets under Management worldwide.

"From the start, I was impressed by the comprehensive nature of the platform and the intuitive and modular design, allowing it to be highly business-focused and easy to implement and use," said Rodell. "Data is the lifeblood of this business and we have to put data in the service of return in an agile fashion while managing risk, reputation, and regulation," she added. "Pepper's platform is unique."

Pepper, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture

Rodell joins the senior leadership team and will play an active role in the company, https://www.onpepper.com

Contact: Romi Mahajan, KKM Group | romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Pepper



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706174/Finance-and-Investment-Icon-Angela-Rodell-Joins-Pepper-as-Senior-Advisor-to-CEO

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
