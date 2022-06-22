San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce the successful launch of Smart ESG program to provide customers with tracking, monitoring and manage their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assets and data. Fleet + ESG (part of the MiFleet SaaS) is the flagship application in the first phase of the Smart ESG program, where Fleet + ESG provides fleets of all sizes with visibility into their carbon impact on the environment and the data to put policies in place to offset their carbon impact. ESG reporting is based on goals to improve efficiencies and sustainability while Fleet + ESG provides valuable data to achieve company-defined ESG goals.

In addition to providing solutions to corporate customers, DCS initiated Bus + ESG projects working with the municipality, districts, and schools. In a preliminary discussion with a city near Washington D.C., DCS introduced a cost-effective cloud-based IoT solution for the municipal transportation system. The solution will provide real-time visualization for the administrators via an all-in-one platform to access routing, logging, and safety monitoring. Potential upgrades include video-telematics, geofence reporting, and on-bus environment control to further enable the customer in collecting ESG data and improve behavior.

"We are thrilled to launch the Smart ESG program and provide the reporting of the valuable data to manage ESG goals," said Mike Zhou, Director of DCS. "In addition to reducing company's operating costs and impact to the environment, we believe as the program progresses, our solutions will help to shape better behaviors and communities."

About ESG

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) refer to a collection of performance evaluation criteria that assess the robustness of an entity's governance mechanisms and its ability to effectively manage its environmental and social impacts. ESG data is an abbreviation of Environmental, Social, and Governance metrics. In effect, Environmental criteria show how green the entity is, Social criteria look at the working condition, health & safety, and the community, and Governance deals with areas such as monitor & controls, diversity, and fraud prevention.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

