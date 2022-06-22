

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $210.67 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $143.36 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.72 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $210.67 Mln. vs. $143.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.32 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



