

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly planning to order Juul Labs Inc. to take off its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market.



According to Wall Street Journal, the FDA could announce its decision as early as Wednesday. The marketing denial order would be based on a nearly two-year review of data presented by the vaping company. The company was seeking approval to keep selling its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products in the U.S. market.



The FDA's review of the applications was based on whether the e-cigarettes are effective in getting smokers to quit and whether it benefits outweigh the health damage to new users, including teenagers.



Earlier, the FDA had approved tobacco-flavored e-cigs from Juul rivals Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings. Juul will be able to appeal the ruling to both the FDA and the court system.



Juul was among the first e-cigarette companies to come under fire. Regulators and health officials had blamed the company for increase of underage vaping, due to its advertising and sweet/fruity flavors.



In October 2019, due to the mounting pressure, Juul announced that it would discontinue its mango, creme, fruit and cucumber flavors that were sold through its online store. In November 2019, Juul announced they would discontinue selling mint flavored pods in the US.







