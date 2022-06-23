Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - PeakBirch Commerce Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH) (OTCQB: PKBFF) ("PeakBirch" or the "Company"), an e-commerce technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and e-commerce stores, today announced that Marc Mulvaney is resigning from his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and will be replaced by experienced sales executive Mohsen Rahimi as Interim CEO, effective immediately.

Mohsen brings over 8 years of experience in the health and wellness space, product management, customer care, sales, and marketing disciplines at early-stage startup companies. Most recently, Mr. Rahimi served as Vice-President of Victoria's Health Inc., helping to generate significant growth and revenues.

"I am ecstatic to join PeakBirch during a pivotal time in its development and plan on accelerating the business's growth. PeakBirch's charter to enable individual small businesses to earn more money by leveraging data while offering services consumers want is game-changing in today's rapidly shifting retail landscape," said Mohsen Rahimi, Interim CEO of PeakBirch. "During COVID the world embraced eCommerce shops. But there has been parallel interest in supporting local businesses and preserving the integrity of their communities. As this consumer shift takes place, PeakBirch is perfectly positioned at the nexus of this evolution. I am looking forward to building out PeakBirch's products, businesses, sales momentum, and technology as we strive to make PKB a powerhouse in this emerging market. I would like to thank Marc for his work to date."

PeakBirch also announced that Marc Mulvaney, who served as the CEO and a director of PeakBirch since September 2019, has stepped down from his position and the board of directors for personal reasons.

Kiran Sidhu, a director of PeakBirch, said, "We are pleased to appoint Mr. Rahimi as Interim CEO at this important time. We are confident that he will provide valuable insights and contributions to the growth of the business and return value to shareholders."

About Peakbirch Commerce Inc.

PeakBirch is a data and sales-driven technology organization with the goal of constructing a global micro-warehousing network for small businesses. This will enable shop owners to provide same-day delivery services to their customers and manage a pool of inventory within PeakBirch's proprietary A.I. platform and stock registry. We believe in empowering small businesses and fostering a strong community of entrepreneurs to compete within a shifting marketplace. Our innovative technologies will facilitate competition and engage a customer base eager to pivot to American-made products and services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information and Statements

