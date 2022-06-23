Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HAILEY (HAL) on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HAL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.





Utilizing the power of cryptocurrency and NFT, HAILEY (HAL) enables users to tell their own stories by making Hailey - a girl living in virtual space - have a happier daily life with HAL tokens and their own NFTs. The HAL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HAILEY

Hailey is a project that reinvented real people living in Korea into characters and turned them into NFTs. The lifestyles, daily routines, and thoughts of real people have been changed to digital art and collectible assets, and users can collect these NFTs and create Hailey's own story.

Hailey is a girl in her early 30s who lives somewhere in a virtual space. Those who purchase Hailey NFT can create Hailey's identity by themselves through stories that only they can create. In addition, Hailey's own story has endless and infinite scalability. For instance, users can decide what kind of coffee to drink on her way to work, who to meet, and what will happen to her through their NFTs.

The Hailey project is largely divided into NFT and Hailey (HAL) tokens. Users can purchase Hailey NFT in the NFT market. After purchase, a certain percentage of the purchased NFT price can be compensated with HAL tokens. The rate can be compensated from a minimum of 2% to a maximum of 10%.

Hailey's NFT will be an important means of giving users the immersion and purpose of content. Users' goal is to tell their own story and make Hailey's daily life happier with their own NFTs and HALs.

About HAL Token

Based on BEP-20, HAL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens. When purchasing Hailey's NFT, users can receive a payback with HAL token up to 10% of the NFT price they purchased. Currently, users who purchase HAILEY's NFT will receive 5% reward with HAL token. HAILEY's NFTs can be purchased on Opensea right now, and users can claim their reward on HAILEY's official website.

The HAL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, investors who are interested in HAILEY investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

