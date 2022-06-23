Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

AU000000GCR0 GCL GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD.

