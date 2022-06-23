884 hp (650 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) targeted; features 800V architecture

Polestar 5 advancing well in development schedule with engineering teams in UK and Sweden

Polestar 5 prototype drives up iconic Goodwood hill, June 23-26

Polestar is showing a development prototype of the Polestar 5 in public for the first time at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 23-26). Polestar 5 is a high-performance electric 4-door GT with proper sports car credentials, and the production evolution of the Precept concept car first shown in 2020.

Polestar 5 Prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed (Photo: Business Wire)

Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D, says: "Polestar 5 is shaping up to be a superb 4-door GT and a true Polestar at heart. The platform combines low-volume performance car attributes with modern technological advances to bring light-weight, high-rigidity sports car chassis technology into mass production."

The UK team has taken the opportunity of working with a new mechanical platform to design and develop a unique bonded aluminum chassis, a prime factor in delivering the vehicle dynamics signature to create a driving experience that is as desirable as the design.

In Sweden, development of a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain is ongoing. A new rear electric motor will provide superior output, along with 800-Volt architecture. Combined with a high-output front electric motor, the complete dual motor powertrain aims to deliver 884 hp (650 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm).

Jörg Brandscheid, Polestar's CTO and Head of R&D, says: "The new powertrain we are working on will set a new brand benchmark in our high-performing cars. Combining strong electric motor engineering ability with advances in light-weight platform technology is leading to truly stunning driver's cars."

Polestar 5 will run up the iconic Goodwood hill twice daily during the event in the "First Glance" group. The car is planned for launch in 2024 and is the third of three new EVs expected to be launched by Polestar in the coming three years, following the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 electric SUVs.

Polestar's YouTube documentary series shows how the company is transforming the Precept concept into the production Polestar 5 in a lot more detail than is usually revealed during a car project.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: "Polestar 5 is a company-defining project. Its progressive design and advanced engineering set the tone for Polestar's future. We have great talent on board enabling us to create truly iconic EVs."

