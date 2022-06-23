India's Natural Battery Technologies has developed lithium-based battery inverters that can be charged with solar power. The batteries are designed for residential and commercial use, with storage capacities typically ranging from 1.5 kWh to 20 kWh.From pv magazine India India's Natural Battery Technologies has started making lithium-ion inverter batteries for residential and commercial use. They also double as solar energy storage systems. The batteries use lithium ferro phosphate as the cathode material. The manufacturer offers batteries in storage capacities ranging from 1.5 kWh to 20 kWh, ...

