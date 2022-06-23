AES, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments have started looking for qualified US manufacturers.From pv magazine USA AES, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D. E. Shaw (DESRI), have formed the US Solar Buyer Consortium to support the expansion of the domestic solar supply chain and drive the growth of the US solar industry. As a first step, the consortium launched a competitive request for proposal to search for qualified manufacturers who are aligned with the consortium's goals and who can commit to a long-term strategic partnership ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...