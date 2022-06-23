The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 23.06.2022

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.06.2022



ISIN Name

US260543CX94 DOW CHEM. 19/26

DE000BLB2QF2 BAY.LDSBK.IS 14/22

DE000A169HW2 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 16/22

DE000HLB5DJ9 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA06O/17

FR0010913178 RTE RE.TRAN.ELE.10-22 MTN

XS0479905993 MOTABIL.OP.GRP 10/22 MTN

US961214DQ36 WESTPAC BKG 17/22

US961214DR19 WESTPAC BKG 17/22 FLR

