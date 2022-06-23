Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 
Frankfurt
23.06.22
08:01 Uhr
1,180 Euro
-0,010
-0,84 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.06.2022 | 08:31
Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Purchase of Property 23-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, is pleased to announce a further property purchase.

The Company has acquired a 70,160 sq ft retail park in Nottingham consisting of four units occupied by Wickes, Matalan, Poundland and KFC, with nearby retailers including Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl and McDonald's.

The units have a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 9.0 years with an aggregate passing rent of GBP994,050 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 6.21%.

The agreed purchase price of GBP15.0 million was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, moving net gearing 2 to 22.7% loan to value.

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said:

"Well located retail warehouses let off low rents are complementary to online retailing and have remained in demand during the restructuring of the retail market. This purchase, which was agreed off-market at an attractive net initial yield, offers long income from a very strong tenant line up with opportunities to enhance rents by developing a drive-through restaurant and installing electric vehicle charging points."

1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus assumed purchasers' costs.

2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 170039 
EQS News ID:  1381603 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381603&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
