Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 22
[23.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|107,839,094.54
|8.7305
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,007.84
|87.9968
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|17,144,144.08
|112.0078
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,425,665.40
|111.7654
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|32,623,902.92
|109.9777
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|34,159.00
|CHF
|0
|3,580,992.35
|104.8331
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|66,111,218.26
|8.7949
