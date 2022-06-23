DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 22/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1492
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 176600
CODE: PRAU
ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 170127 EQS News ID: 1381963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
