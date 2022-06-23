- (PLX AI) - Indra Sistemas Appointment of new CFO
- • Indra Sistemas names Borja García Alarcón Altamirano new CFO
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:04
|Indra Sistemas Names Altamirano New CFO
|(PLX AI) - Indra Sistemas Appointment of new CFO• Indra Sistemas names Borja García Alarcón Altamirano new CFO
► Artikel lesen
|09:58
|INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A.: Appointment of new CFO
|Mi
|Indra signs agreement with Airways New Zealand to modernise the country's airborne radar network
|Fr
|Joseph Oughourlian buys 4.2% de Indra one week ahead of its AGM
|11.06.
|NÖ Wahl - Indra Collini als NEOS-Spitzenkandidatin bestätigt
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INDRA SISTEMAS SA
|10,510
|-0,10 %