- (PLX AI) - Kojamo agrees to acquire 942 apartments in Finnish growth centers.
- • Of the apartments, 461 are located in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, 191 in Turku, and 290 in Jyväskylä
- • The parties have agreed that the transaction price will not be disclosed
- • If completed, the transaction will increase Kojamo's total revenue for 2022 by approximately EUR 4 million
- • The tenancy agreements for the properties will remain in effect unchanged
