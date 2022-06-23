DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 22/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 243.4657

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188622

CODE: RS2U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 170156 EQS News ID: 1382057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)