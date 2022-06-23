DJ AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 22/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.3915
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5203269
CODE: CNEU
