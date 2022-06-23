Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or "the Company") has arranged a US private placement of €225 million 15 and 20 year senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") with a group of institutional investors.

The issue consists of two tranches, both of which will be drawn down in September 2022:

€50 million at a fixed coupon of 3.87 per cent due 2037 (based on Euro mid-swap rate of 2.54 per cent and a spread of 133 bps); and

€175 million at a fixed coupon of 4.14 per cent due 2042 (based on Euro mid-swap rate of 2.44 per cent and a spread of 170 bps).

This translates to a weighted average coupon of 4.08 per cent and a weighted average maturity of 18.9 years.

Pro forma for the position as at 31 May 2022, taking into account associated hedging and assuming that the debt is fully drawn, SEGRO's average debt maturity (on a look-through basis) is 8.6 years (31 March 2022: 7.8 years) and the average cost of gross debt is 1.7 per cent (including joint ventures at share, excluding commitment fees and amortised costs) (31 March 2022: 1.6 per cent). The percentage of fixed rate debt is 76 per cent (31 March 2022: 66 per cent), or 93 per cent including interest rate caps (31 March 2022: 84 per cent).

The net proceeds from the new US Private Placement issue will be used for general corporate purposes and the Notes will rank pari passu with SEGRO's existing unsecured bank, bond and US Private Placement debt.

Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of SEGRO, commented:

"The support we have received from our existing investors for our fourth US private placement debt issue is a further endorsement of the strategy we are pursuing at SEGRO, reflected particularly in the long duration of the new notes. It will have a marginal impact on the average cost of debt, while increasing the percentage of debt which is at fixed rates at a time of interest rate volatility."

