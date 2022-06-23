Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Cryptocurrency exchange LBank has continued to hire more cryptocurrency and blockchain talents, as well as interns for its global offices.





Against the backdrop of extreme volatility in the crypto market and investors dumping risky assets, in addition to certain crypto firms laying off employees and freezing withdrawals, LBank makes a move in the right lines.

The economic downturn has resulted in many exchanges laying off as much as 18% of their workforce. In contrast, LBank projects that its overall headcount will more than double by the end of the fiscal year.

At the moment, the exchange is hiring from all parts of the world, including Indonesia, Philippines, Morocco, Turkey, Nigeria, India, etc., to add to its team members located in over 14 countries.

In fact, the crypto trading platform is hiring across all levels in Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

Allen Wei, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, says in a statement,

"We believe in weathering the storm ahead of the sunny day. LBank is building a strong ecosystem with users as the core and the structure we are all enjoying today was created by a team of brilliant minds. For us, this is a great time to bring in more talents out there who may have unfortunately lost their source of livelihood."

The crypto exchange, which has been in the space since 2015, has numerous advantages that has earned it the spot as one of the top 20 exchanges with deep liquidity.

To add to that, in the era of hacks and security breaches among crypto platforms, LBank has managed to remain 'unhacked' and secured.

LBank has been strategic in providing its community with more education and networking opportunities through its varying meetups in several cities in the world.

The exchange, which is one of the fastest-growing exchanges, is also investing millions of dollars and incubating outstanding blockchain projects through its venture capital arm LBank Labs.

All in all, LBank has shown its preparedness in a time of severe turmoil in the cryptos and economy. It is rather focused on innovation and embarking on sustainable projects that will propel growth in the ecosystem.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

