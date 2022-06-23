Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list City Of Block (COB) on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.





Solving the limitations of existing metaverse platforms, City Of Block (COB) builds a real estate metaverse where users can live their second life, create communities, own land and real estate with NFTs, and enjoy Play-to-Earn features. Its native token COB will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing City Of Block

As a real estate metaverse PFP NFT project, City Of Block enables communication and provides the pleasure of entertainment through various games for users. It aims to provide a platform that is grafted onto the real world such as city construction and management.

There're two field types in City Of Block metaverse, one is main field, it's a space for all economic activities and communities located in the center of the world, another one is called event field, they are fields created with specific content themes. Users in this metaverse can promote, sell, and create communities, own land and real estate with NFT, earn rental income through blockchain smart contract, get more monthly real estate income with members they invite, etc.

The City Of Block metaverse is operated by creating policies such as taxes, and it provides DAO system among members, so that mayors and district executives can be elected. Users can add their friends to their own virtual space and communicate, activities such as watching movies, meeting, and starting a business are also possible in it.

About COB Token

COB tokens are the key currency of the City Of Block metaverse platform. The platform is made much stronger by building the COB token ecosystem in the City Of Blockchain metaverse. Among the COB tokens distributed, the largest amount of token was configured as a play reward for metaverse users. Users can use the COB token given as a play reward to purchase land and buildings issued with NFTs.

The total supply of COB is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 55% is provided for City Of Block holders, 15% is provided for the ecosystem, 10% is provided for the liquidity, 8% is allocated to partners, 5% is allocated to the team, 3% is provided for private sale, 3% will be used for marketing, and the rest 1% will be used for airdrops and events.

The COB token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, investors who are interested in City Of Block investment can easily buy and sell COB on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

