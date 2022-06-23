DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 118.5159
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4841373
CODE: GILS LN
ISIN: LU1407892592
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 170311 EQS News ID: 1382463 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 23, 2022 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)