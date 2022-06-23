Starburst Data: Starburst Acquires Varada To Deliver The New Standard Of Data Lake Analytics

Joint solution increases query performance on AWS up to 7X and reduces cloud compute costs up to 40%

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced the acquisition of Varada, a data lake analytics accelerator. While Starburst's best-in-class query engine already leads the industry in both performance and cost-efficiency, combining Varada's proprietary and patented indexing technology sets a new benchmark in data lake analytics, empowering organizations to more quickly and efficiently derive greater insights from their data.

In addition to its technology, Varada engineering and product leadership will be joining the Starburst team. The integration of the technology is expected to roll out to select customers in the next 30 days, with general availability by fall 2022. Companies using Trino can try the Varada Community Edition connector for free.

Current economic dynamics are forcing IT leaders to find cost efficiencies wherever possible. The move to the cloud and the pay-as-you-go consumption models give IT managers more flexibility to scale expenses upward or reduce them downward. However, when running an application in the cloud, you're not only running the application, but also the underpinning data, network resources, infrastructure resources, storage, and security that are part of the application's total workload. With the acquisition and integration of Varada's technology, customers using Starburst for their analytical workloads can reduce cloud compute costs by 40%+ and query response times by up to 7x.

Varada was one of the analytics query accelerators recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators. Gartner states that "data and analytics leaders should use these offerings to accelerate time to value of their data lake initiatives."

Varada's core technology is a proprietary and patented caching and indexing solution which helps customers:

Speed query performance with autonomous indexing. Varada splits the data to be processed into blocks and then automatically chooses the most effective index for each block based on the data content and structure. This ensures data is available for fast analysis, reducing query response times up to 7x. Adapt to business requirements with elastic resource management. Varada's solution includes a smart cache which caches frequently accessed data to speed performance, but also provides data teams with the tools to adjust settings to meet performance & budget requirements. With the integration, Starburst Enterprise and Varada can elastically scale together to optimize for cost and performance. Reduce operational costs with workload-level monitoring. Varada's workload-level monitoring detects hot data and bottlenecks, alerting data engineering teams to areas for improvement. With the solution overall reducing the need to move & model data, customers see up to 40% cloud compute cost reduction on AWS.

"This acquisition is about helping customers take their data lake analytics to the next level, helping them move faster with critical decision-making while reducing data management costs," said Justin Borgman, Starburst Co-Founder and CEO. "With the addition of Varada's indexing technology, we can help data teams better serve the business, providing the right data right now. This powerful combination couldn't come at a better time when an uncertain economy is forcing companies to re-evaluate their budgets, as business demands only increase."

"We are pleased to join Starburst and bring our innovative technology to a global audience," said Roman Vainbrand, Varada Co-Founder & VP R&D. "We believe the combined Starburst & Varada solution will deliver the best performance and cost benefits in the analytics query market, enabling organizations to accelerate the time-to-insight, while optimizing infrastructure operations and investments."

"At Varada, we had to place a bet on which data lake query engine would win the data lake analytics race," Said Eran Vanounou, Varada CEO. "Trino stood out immediately for its flexibility, vibrant community, and success as the query engine of choice for the largest internet-based businesses like Netflix, Lyft, and LinkedIn. Not only was it the perfect fit for Varada's smart indexing technology, but now Starburst and Varada can join forces and deliver a new standard for speed and cost savings for data lake analytics."

Starburst is also announcing the "Starburst Warp Speed Analytics Tour" where companies can learn more and see Varada first-hand. The tour kicks off with a virtual event on June 29th with Analytics on the big stuff: Starburst gives Tableau "Any Size, Anywhere Powers", followed by AWS Summit NY on July 12th where attendees can learn more at the Starburst booth. The tour wraps up at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit where attendees can see live demos on August 22-25th. Check out more of the tour dates and locations here.

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Condé Nast, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

About Varada

The Varada mission is to enable data practitioners to go beyond the traditional limitations imposed by data infrastructure and instead zero in on the data and answers they need-with complete control over performance, cost and flexibility. In Varada's world of big data, every query can find its optimal plan, with no prior preparation and no bottlenecks, providing consistent performance at a petabyte scale. Varada was founded by veterans of the Dell EMC XtremIO core team and is dedicated to leveraging the data lake architecture to take on the challenge of data and business agility. Varada has been recognized in the Cool Vendors in Data Management report by Gartner, Inc.

