The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform Debuts on Analytics Shortlist

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, today announced that the company has been selected as a finalist in the 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. The company's Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is among just three finalists in the Analytics category. The Business Intelligence and Analytics segment of the global software market is highly competitive. There are an estimated 120 vendors in the space. Ventana Research will announce the winner on June 29, 2022.

Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards identify the top technologies and products that have the most striking impact in their respective markets, recognizing pioneering vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. This year's finalists represent a significant wave of technological advancements in use of AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) infused across tools and applications demonstrating substantive advancements, that from Ventana's analysis, have the most significant impact to the technology industry.

Key Points:

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Quotes

Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research: "The importance of digital innovation in technology to the value of every organization is essential to be productive and resilient in the best and worst of times, and our 15 years in identifying and recognizing technology providers continues to be a long-standing tradition of our firm.

"Congratulations to the finalists of our 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards, for their diligence to excellence in technology and dedication to advance the technology industry to be impactful and prepare for the readiness required by every organization."

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "I am thrilled that Pyramid is a finalist in the Analytics category of the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. The Analytics research team at Ventana Mark Smith, Dave Menninger, and Matt Aslett bring credibility, experience, and expertise to their coverage of Data Analytics that is second to none. In addition, Ventana is widely regarded as emphatically objective in their research. Recognition from that team means a lot.

"Importantly, Ventana Research is among a growing group of industry advisors who see the innovation that the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform has brought to a BI and analytics that went unchanged for too long. Decision intelligence clearly is the future of analytics. We use AI to not just move from predictive to prescriptive analytics no small feat but to make the power of data-driven decisions available to anyone in an organization who makes them."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for everyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

