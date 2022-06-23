Anzeige
Acoustic, L.P.: Acoustic Marketing Cloud Launches Multichannel Composer to Close the Digital Experience Gap

Marketing teams of all sizes can deliver hyper-personalized, connected customer experiences across email, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp and more - with no coding required

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic Marketing Cloud today announced the release of Multichannel Composer, enabling brands to close the digital experience gap by empowering marketing teams of any size to easily orchestrate hyper-personalized campaigns to engage consumers in the moment. With an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface, Multichannel Composer enables high-quality messages to be created for campaigns across traditional and emerging channels - email, SMS, MMS, WhatsApp and more - without the need for code or developer support. The result: better marketing outcomes with increased productivity and organizational independence. Multichannel Composer is only available through the Acoustic Marketing Cloud.