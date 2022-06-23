Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD) - The Swiss government announced on June 22 that rules for medical cannabis will be simplified to make it easier to access. The rule changes remove the ban on cannabis for medicinal purposes from the Narcotics Act, which means medical prescriptions will no longer require an exceptional permit from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The amendment will come into force on August 1, 2022.

The FOPH's exceptional approval for use of medical cannabis drastically reduced patient access to cannabis as administrative processing was unable to keep up with the demand from potential patients. Once effective in August, the new amendment will allow the decision to use cannabis for therapeutic use will be made by the doctor together with the patient, eliminating the slow permit process currently required.

"We applaud the Swiss government for their empathetic stance and removing barriers to help give patients in Switzerland greater access to the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. We see this as a powerful tool for managing pain and hope this will help encourage doctors to take another look at cannabis for their patients. We also believe this will improve the quality of the product for medical cannabis users, helping to make the industry cleaner and more transparent, which is something we fully support," said CBDD CEO Paul Gurney.

"Medical cannabis is gaining broader acceptance across Europe, as evidenced by this revision to the regulation and recent moves by the Spanish government to legalize medical cannabis. We see the trend continuing to rapidly strengthen moving forward," added Gurney.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. As a Cannabis Roll-Up company CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through the Rockflowr brand CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

