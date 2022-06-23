New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - The invite-only 2022 Effie Globalization Awards by Effie Greater China, organized with Shoplazza as an exceptional partner, brought together business owners, awards committee members, and executives from various industries to establish the Effie Globalization Awards, as well as sharing related details on participation and selection. Speakers at the event shared insights into global marketing trends, and discussed opportunities and challenges of brand globalization, informed by their experience and practices, to explore new ideas and pathways for cross-industry innovation and growth.

Capitalizing trends and empowering brand growth with Globalization Awards



Alex Xu, President of Effie Greater China, Senior EVP of Effie Worldwide, said in his opening remarks: "Chinese brands are increasingly looking to expand their global presence as domestic competition intensifies." The global expansion of Chinese brands is inevitable in light of rapid improvements in digital infrastructure. The Effie Globalization Awards seeks to empower the cross-border industry by fulfilling Effie's mission of leadership, inspiration, and recognition of outstanding marketing campaigns, as well as marketers, from around the world. In promoting global brand growth. "We look forward to seeing an assortment of innovative, inspiring, and practical ideas at the 1st Effie Globalization Awards, to open up more possibilities for effective marketing," stated Alex Xu.

Jesse Huang, General Manager of Shoplazza Greater China, said: "Due to the global economic downturn, diminishing local returns and increasing competition in the post-pandemic era, Chinese brands must actively explore and develop overseas markets to break through the bottleneck and achieve sustainable brand development. As a company dedicated to shopping cart SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) and DTC (direct-to-customer) brand globalization services for global merchants, Shoplazza, alongside Effie Greater China, hopes to see a variety of effective brand globalization case studies at the 1st Effie Globalization Awards, in order to guide the successful globalization of Chinese brands."

Observing the market, learning from experience, and gaining insight into the new trends of brand globalization

During the event, participants held in-depth discussions and shared their thoughts about capitalizing on the valuable opportunities provided by international markets. Drawing from their own experiences, these industry leaders discussed local contexts, innovative methods, landmark moments, emerging trends, and other aspects of brand globalization, sketching out new directions for the future.

Jesse Huang, General Manager of Shoplazza Greater China

Effective marketing can help brands build lasting customer relationships based on accurate brand information and superior product experience. This is key to brand success and sustainable growth in international markets.

Tim Chen, Director of Internet Direct Customer and Overseas Advertising, OPPO

Businesses moving into international markets should keep an eye on the big picture. Businesses should make full use of all resources and channels available to comprehensively build up their brand, and enhance their brand impact.

Vincent Huang, Vice President and General Manager of Overseas Business Division I, MINISO

Product-driven enterprises should explore market segments and make product adjustments to meet overseas users' differentiated consumption needs, taking into account factors such as cultural differences in overseas markets.

Fangzhou Hu, General Manager of Blue Vision South China

The essence of brand marketing is to tell a good brand story. In light of the differences in culture, target audience, and communication channels in international markets, a brand must localize and choose more diversified marketing channels to reach their potential audiences in various social groupings.

January Zhang, Director of Household Air Conditioner and Overseas Brand and Market Operations, Midea

Of the three elements - people, product, and industry - people matter most. To go beyond the domestic market, a brand must fully understand the local character of international markets and identify promotional channels that are consistent with the habits of local consumers, in order to transfer the value of its products and services to the end consumers.

Professional guidance and active assistance for entrants in completing submissions

During the call for entries segment, the guest speakers and Effie award committee clarified application process and entrans writing skills for entering the 1st Effie Globalization Awards. Effie organizing group representative also provided detailed answers to questions from interested parties, thoroughly addressing entrans issues in the application process.

Shoplazza sponsored a raffle to bring the event to a close and to show appreciation for the participants' active engagement. Shoplazza also made surprise gifts available to the online audience, ending the inaugural session of the Effie Globalization Awards on a high note.

As the newest award established by Effie Greater China, the Effie Globalization Awards has "accelerating brand global growth" as its vision, in addition to focusing on international marketing case studies demonstrating "trend insight" and "innovative growth", as well as recognizing outstanding marketing campaigns from around the world.

Additional sessions for the 2022 Effie Globalization Awards will be held to provide support and assistance for interested applicants. The Globalization Awards aim to popularize marketing solutions and inspire greater industry innovations. We urge all partners to keep up with the latest trends and be on the lookout for more Effie Globalization Awards updates.

