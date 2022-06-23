Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds Technologies is positioned as an 'Innovator' in NelsonHall's Digital Banking Services NEAT Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced being positioned in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report as an 'Innovator' in Digital Banking Services.

NelsonHall, the leading global BPO, and IT outsourcing analyst firm uses its NEAT tool for a pragmatic assessment of an organization's ability to take clients on an innovation journey. The tool is useful for business managers looking to benchmark themselves against their peers, financial analysts, and investors specializing in the support services sector. It offers a comprehensive assessment of Happiest Minds' Digital Banking Service offerings and an evaluation of its Marketing & Sales initiatives.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Board Member & CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Happiest Minds has been at the forefront of digital transformation by leveraging the 4E Mindful framework and digital technologies. We have brought in technology, innovation, and intention to meet our customers' business goals through actionable insights. This recognition in the NEAT tool is a testimony of our future-ready vision, strategy, and value we deliver at each step of our customers' digital journey."

Geetha Doraiswamy, GM & Delivery Head BFSI, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, "BFSI as an industry has seen an accelerated impact in the last two years with customers' rapidly adopting technology. The hassle-quick processing of applications and requests, and flexible repayment schedules are the norms of the post-covid world. Our position in the NelsonHall Report is a testament to our innovative capabilities aimed at delivering superior business outcomes in the banking and financial space."

Andy Efstathiou, Director of NelsonHall's Banking Operations & Transformation Practice, said "Happiest Minds was identified as an 'INNOVATOR' in digital banking services based on its domain expertise and experience with contact center, payment, and lending solution development and implementation services. Happiest Minds focuses its services on leading-edge technologies that clients have difficulty deploying themselves."

The Happiest Minds' Banking and Financial IT services uses disruptive technologies of AI, IoT, App Modernization, CRM, Analytics, and Cloud to help financial institutions like the banks, non-banking lenders, FinTechs, and Credit Unions streamline and automate data governance & reconciliation processes and support compliance with banking regulatory frameworks like Basel, Dodd-Frank & FATCA. Our customer experience solutions in the rapidly disruptive digital space like social media, mobile, and analytics enable us to provide relevant, smart, secure, and easy banking within an agile and resilient tech ecosystem.

Happiest Minds' success is evident in the work delivered to its customers.

For the largest US Commercial Bank, Agent AI and the Digital Contact Center Modernization led to cutbacks of up to 61K$ just for lookups, 2880 hours of agent utilization saved, and a significant reduction in agent training cost.

For a B2C Fintech Company, an interactive online platform led to increased customer satisfaction by 37%, reduced call resolution time by 40%, and increased cross-sell and up-sell opportunities by 10%.

For a US-based P2P Lending Organization, the implementation of loan servicing & collection strategies led to reduced manual intervention from 100% to 20% and automated loan contract creation.

Powered by its mission statement of "Happiest People . Happiest Customers," Happiest Minds counts more than 53 Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence , blockchain , cloud , digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality , and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

