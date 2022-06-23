The International Folk Art Market: International Folk Art Market Returns to Santa Fe, New Mexico, Introduces New Event Artists, July 6-10

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / The 18th International Folk Art Market (IFAM) will welcome artists and guests to Museum Hill in Santa Fe, July 6-10, 2022.

This year's event will feature more than 150 artists, from 49 different counties. Guests can explore and purchase creations from around the world, as well as enjoy local food vendors and entertainment. IFAM sales for the exhibiting artists generate an average of $20,000 per artist, helping sustain their art and, often, entire communities.

An overview of this year's event:

About: Every July IFAM | Santa Fe brings cultures from all corners of the globe to celebrate folk artists. This bustling outdoor event allows guests to take in shades, symbols and smiles of nearly 50 countries gathered in one place, Market will take place July 6-10.

Artists and Countries: More than 150 international artists will feature their creations. Guests will be able to browse items from sculptures to ceramics, woodwork to leatherwork and jewelry to baskets. Countries represented at this year's IFAM include:

Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao, People's Democratic Republic, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestinian territories, Peru, Russian Federation, South Africa, South Sudan, Spain, Eswatini, Syria, Syrian Arab Republic, Tanzania; officially the United Republic of Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Zimbabwe

Community Celebration: IFAM will kick off on July 5 with its Community Celebration, featuring an artist procession on the Santa Fe Plaza from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend this free event and help celebrate the start of IFAM.

Day Market Schedule: 2022 IFAM will take place Thursday July 6 through Sunday, July 10. Early Bird ticket holders can start visiting IFAM at 9 a.m. Thursday 7/7, general ticket holders at 11 a.m. gates close at 4 p.m. See a full event schedule here .

Night Market Schedule: New this year, Night Market will take place on Saturday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; guests can expect to still visit artist stalls but with the added enjoyment of live music, including a performance by Colombian Hip Hop group Kombilesa Mi.

Tickets: Tickets for members and volunteers will go on sale April 28 and May 2 for the general public. Tickets will be available for purchase on www.folkartmarket.org .

Volunteers: More than 1,800 volunteers from around the country help to bring IFAM to life each year. There are a variety of roles, responsibilities and teams to choose from. Those interested in volunteering for this year's event should visit the volunteer webpage.

Sustainable Impact: As the world's largest folk art exhibition, IFAM is a place where artists can financially thrive and contribute to positive social improvements. The IFAM organization has expanded programs to meet the specific challenges faced by folk artists in the global marketplace. Born out of Santa Fe as a small grassroots organization, focused on one weekend a year, has grown into a nonprofit that empowers international folk artists year-round. Click here to learn more information on the organization.

The International Folk Art Market Santa Fe is a non-profit operating in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, Museum of International Folk Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the City of Santa Fe.

