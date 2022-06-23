MetaRace.io: MetaRace: The Prequel - After huge demand from the metaverse, MetaRace release short movie about their community racehorse

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MetaRace team made history last Monday (13th June) with their community horse (also called MetaRace!) being the first to be fractionalized into NFTs and race competitively, and since his first run at the Royal Windsor Races, the team have been inundated with questions. How does one acquire a racehorse? What happens behind the scenes?

Ever obliging, the team put together this short film about their own journey with their two-year-old colt.

Metarace was bought at Europe's biggest auction, the Newmarket Tattersalls 'Breeze Up' sales - a unique auction giving bidders the chance to watch the horses gallop on grass for 600 yards and assess their movement and breathing in a racing scenario. From there, the bidding process begins! The team forked out £70,000 for their colt, which included all fees for this racing season.

MetaRace is being trained at the prestigious Whatcombe Stables by renowned trainer - and dapp ambassador - Oliver Cole. His race last week was a great initial experience for the young boy, and as Cole himself said, "it has done him the world of good from a mental and physical perspective, so we can definitely move forward positively from here."

MetaRace, the dapp, is built on the pioneering Caduceus Metaverse Protocol blockchain and thoughtfully brings together the world's oldest sport with the virtual world.

Players get to breed, trade and race their virtual horse but also get to be a part of the real racing world with MetaRace, the community horse. To be in with a chance of a percentage ownership, individuals need to hold MetaRace NFTs and/or tokens.

Also, the game's virtual breeding program allows the player to educate themselves on how it all starts, as the four sires initially offered are The Original Genesis horses from which all other racehorses will descend from. Here, these two different worlds collide - it's racing, but not as you know it.

Alex, MetaRace's Community Manager, commented: "Going to the racetrack was a first for me and a huge thrill. After the interview with Matt Chapman on Sky Sports Racing, we have been bowled over by the response to both the virtual game and the horse himself."

How it works: The MetaRace NFTs are minting on Caduceus Metaverse Protocol , a pioneer at the cutting edge of the blockchain revolution. It has developed technology to enable the metaverse, creating a new world of almost limitless opportunity built on an economy of innovative digital assets, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and an ecosystem of applications powered entirely by the blockchain. These decentralized applications (dapps) enable users to communicate, collaborate and transact with each other seamlessly in the metaverse, interacting in real-time and experiencing the same dynamic virtual environments, regardless of their real-world location.

