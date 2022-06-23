Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe

WARSAW, Poland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World Urban Forum (WUF) - is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For five days from 26 to 30 June Katowice will become the capital of all cities in the world. The slogan of the Polish edition of the WUF is: "Transforming our cities for a better urban future". This is a unique opportunity to become part of an international event and decide on the future of cities. Free registration lasts until 25 June at wuf.unhabitat.org.

Discussion focused on major urban issues

- For the first time the World Urban Forum is to take place in our part of Europe. This is a great honour for Poland and an expression of trust from our UN partners. At the event we will show, among others, the impressive transformation that our cities have undergone and share our experiences - said Grzegorz Puda, Minister of Development Funds and Regional Policy.

Discussions at WUF will revolve around seven themes:

Fair cities

A green future for cities

Innovation and technology

Building the resilience of cities

Urban planning and management

The future of urban economy and finance

In view of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the enormous destruction in Ukrainian cities, the topic of rebuilding cities after a war will be included in the programme at Poland's request.

More than just a conference

- It is very important to us that WUF11 is not only a meeting of experts and practitioners, but that it also becomes an attraction for the inhabitants of Katowice and all those who will visit the capital of the Silesian Voivodeship at that time. In this context, I would like to encourage you to participate in the Urban Expo and visit the 11 zones we have called "WUF in the City", said Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak, Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, who is also the Government Plenipotentiary for the preparation of the World Urban Forum.

The Urban Expo is the most interesting attraction of the World Urban Forum, drawing the largest number of participants. At the Urban Expo countries, cities as well as companies set up their promotional pavilions. They are often impressive and interesting constructions.

Another attraction for the inhabitants will be thematic zones under the common banner of "WUF in the City". The urban space will host, among others, a science zone, an innovation zone, an urban cinema or a music stage.

