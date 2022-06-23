Neutron Therapeutics, Inc (NT) and the University Hospital of Brussels (H.U.B) today announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent to place a nuBeam suite for Boron-Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) at the Institut Jules Bordet (IJB), Erasmus Campus, Anderlecht. nuBeam is the world's safest and most powerful accelerator-based neutron source designed specifically for the hospital environment. With this agreement, H.U.B will become the third clinical center in the world to implement NT's ground-breaking technology, enabling new therapeutic options for cancer patients.

NT and H.U.B. representatives signing the Letter of Intent on May 17, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. From left to right: Prof. Nick Reynaert (H.U.B), Renaud Witmeur (H.U.B), Matthew Copeland (NT), Marko Valjavec (NT), Prof. Dirk Van Gestel (H.U.B), Elizabeth Reczek (NT)

BNCT is an emerging, biologically-targeted form of radiotherapy that destroys tumor cells with minimal impact to surrounding healthy cells. It has the potential to revolutionize radiation oncology, having demonstrated compelling success in some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers and in treating patients for whom all other treatment options have been exhausted.

H.U.B and NT have entered into an agreement whereby NT will deliver to H.U.B a complete nuBeam BNCT treatment suite consisting of an accelerator-based neutron source and ancillary systems. The nuBeam solution incorporates OncologyOne software developed by Cosylab, a proven partner with over two decades of experience solving complex software challenges in radiation therapy. To further develop BNCT into a mainstream therapeutic modality, NT and H.U.B will collaborate on research and development of BNCT technology through pre-clinical and clinical studies in a range of cancer indications with high unmet need.

Renaud Witmeur, CEO of H.U.B stated, "As a pioneering center in the fight against cancer, H.U.B via Jules Bordet Institute (Belgian reference center in oncology) has a patient-centered vision built around three core pillars: research, teaching and innovation. The partnership we have just signed fits perfectly into this strategy by offering a new and very promising therapeutic solution to our patients."

Neutron Therapeutic's nuBeam Suite is a high-throughput, compact accelerator-based neutron source suitable for clinical settings. nuBeam replaces legacy nuclear reactors, offering the highest neutron flux of all currently available BNCT systems, and is the only device capable of producing an IAEA-compliant BNCT beam for the safe and effective clinical use of neutrons. With roots in technology originating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), nuBeam is the result of years of R&D effort by NT's technology team, enabling unparalleled efficiency, reliability, serviceability and neutron beam quality.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with H.U.B and the IJB team to place the nuBeam system at one of the premier research hospitals in Europe, where together we can drive the adoption of BNCT as a powerful new modality for cancer patients," commented Elizabeth Reczek, CEO of NT. "Our close partnership with Cosylab has enabled rapid progress towards this goal and positions Neutron Therapeutics as a leader in the field, allowing us to maximize the potential of BNCT and its beneficial impact on patients."

About University Hospital Brussels and Institut Jules Bordet

The Hôpital Universitaire de Bruxelles (H.U.B) is the academic hospital of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), which unites the Jules Bordet institute, the Erasme Hospital and the Queen Fabiola Children's University Hospital (HUDERF) since 2021. As an international reference center, located in the heart of the Brussels Region, the H.U.B offers high quality general, oncological and pediatric care. This excellent care, accessible to all, is enriched and sustained by a dual approach of scientific research and teaching for the caregivers of tomorrow. In 2022, the H.U.B. is composed of more than 6,000 employees who share the following values: Interest of the patient, Team spirit, Commitment, Solidarity, Diversity and Inclusion, and the principle of Free enquiry.

About Neutron Therapeutics

Neutron Therapeutics is a leading provider of boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) systems for use in the radiation treatment of cancer patients. Neutron Therapeutics' flagship product, the nuBeam therapy platform, is an accelerator-based, in-hospital neutron source to replace the previously required nuclear reactor. nuBeam has the highest flux of all BNCT systems and is the only device compliant with IAEA standards for the clinical use of neutrons.

