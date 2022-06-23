DGAP-News: Amesite Inc.

Why Amesite Believes It Is Positioning Itself To Dominate The Online Learning Market



23.06.2022 / 15:00

The world is changing rapidly, with new directions and insights coming to the forefront almost daily. To keep up, professionals must develop their skills and knowledge. In other words, becoming a lifelong learner might arguably be critical to success. Various organizations - universities, nonprofits, government offices and for-profit corporations - are increasingly relying on online learning tools to train and upskill their employees. Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) https://clients.tradigitalir.com/amst/ has made a name for itself by offering fully managed and customizable learning solutions through its cloud-based learning platform. Amesite says it gives businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, universities and other organizations the opportunities to launch branded educational courses with ease and in as short a time as 24 hours. Users are also able to monitor learning progress, complete with smart data analysis tools and an easy-to-manage interface for instructors. Amesite reports it has strategically focused its business model on four verticals for which it maintains a distinctive revenue stream for each: Businesses: Amesite reports that it delivers systems in 24 hours that can upskill workers with material created by the business, third party content, or materials created by Amesite.

Non Profits: Amesite credits the power of their platform to deliver paid learning experiences to patrons and guests, in winning museum business. Amesite says it delivers a true digital footprint for these organizations along with a revenue stream.

Universities: University alumni markets are 10-20x the size of undergraduate markets, and Amesite delivers systems that universities can use to generate revenue by selling upskilling programs to them.

Government: Workforce development agencies play a key role in economic development, and Amesite reports the ability to launch programs with ease. A Solution Apart From Others? What Amesite says sets it apart from other online learning software platforms such as Powerschool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) and Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) is that the Amesite platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to drive engagement and relevant content while advanced analytical tools give actionable insights. Through its AI-driven solutions, Amesite intends to capitalize on a range of expanding markets. The learning solutions market for enterprises alone is expected to reach $487.3 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. And that's not taking into account the demand from higher education institutions and nonprofits, which are expected to reach market levels of $169.7 billion in 2028 and $169.7 billion in 2030, respectively. Amesite says it has had success not only with customers but also when it comes to developing strategic industry partnerships. For starters, the platform is now on Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure Cloud, allowing for enhanced scalability and speed. Amesite is also serving a number of elite organizations, including the City University of New York (CUNY) and EWIE Group of Companies (EGC). The platform proudly boasts a 98% retention rate. Most recently, Amesite issued a shareholder update from its CEO, Ann Marie Sastry, who acknowledged seeing a shift towards online learning after the start of the pandemic. Read the full press release here and learn more about Amesite's customizable, AI-driven online learning solutions here . Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Amesite, Inc. Amesite Investor Relations +1 734-876-8141 info@amesite.com TraDigital IR Kevin McGrath +1 646-418-7002 kevin@tradigitalir.com Company Website http://www.amesite.io

