Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Millennium Silver Corp. (formerly International Millennium Mining Corp.) (TSXV: MSC) ("Millennium Silver" or the "Company") announces that Altair Resources Inc. ("Altair") and Millennium Silver, through its wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, International Millennium Mining Inc ("Millennium") have negotiated new letter agreement terms with respect to the Simon Property located in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. While the total amount of Altair shares to be issued to the Company and total work expenditure commitment have not changed, the details with respect to annual share payments and work commitments have been adjusted over the six-year period.

Millennium Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSC) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada and its exploration projects in Newfoundland. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: MSC.

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the Company's website (www.millenniumsilver.ca)

