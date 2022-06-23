trivago N.V.: trivago Reveals Top 10 US Summer Vacation Destinations: Data shows increased pricing, yet a willingness to spend to get away

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - June 23, 2022 - Global accommodations search platform trivago N.V.by the company also indicated an increased willingness to spend just to get away, even as the U.S. experiences its highest inflation rate in 40 years.



Top 10 Domestic Destinations





Inflation Impacts Wallets, Not Plans

Consumer outlook is positive with 83% indicating that they believe 2022 will be their best summer yet, while 64% are willing to spend more and 63% are planning on organizing a bucket list trip sooner than planned as a direct result of the pandemic.

The data shows a significant increase in prices since 2019 and year over year for travel in June, July and August. The average price per night in the US went from around $151 in 2019 to $205 in 2022. Global averages went from $123 in 2019 vs. $147 in 2022.

Hidden Gems & Hot Summer Hacks

While travelers are willing to pay more to getaway, they are still looking for the best deal. Many think mid-week travel is more affordable, data shows the best day to book is actually on Saturday, saving consumers an average of 2% per night.

The top destinations remain popular for the 4th of July holiday weekend, with Las Vegas ranking first. The average price of a double room over the holiday weekend is $277, with the average length of stay between 4 to 6 days.

There are a number of available, affordable hidden gems still available for booking this season including Providence, Rhode Island at $231 per night. For those seeking something more international, there are several options with an average price per night ranging from $45-$97.





