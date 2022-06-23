Sanwire Corporation: Anthony "A.D." Daughtry Joins Advisory Board for Sanwire Subsidiary Intercept Music

Renowned Promotions Exec Amplifies Company's Scale and Scope for Artists in Urban, Hip Hop, R&B and Other Major Genres

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or "The Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), today announced the appointment of music executive Anthony "A.D." Daughtry to the Intercept Music Board of Advisors. A proven authority in music promotion with decades of experience, A.D. will advise Intercept's leadership on genre trends, promotional and marketing developments, and artists to watch. The announcement was made by Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music.

Since beginning his career in the early 1990s, A.D. has helped build the success of some of the biggest artists in urban, hip hop, and R&B history, including Eminem, MC Hammer, Notorious B.I.G., OutKast, and Lil' Wayne, to name a few. He has worked as a marketing and promotions innovator for major industry players including Interscope Records, Warner Brothers Records, and Cash Money Records. Over his career he has also started successful promotions companies Streetwise Promotions and most recently, Kingdom Marketing and Promotions, delivering his promotional talents to the latest platforms and the current generation of artists.

"Urban genres have experienced possibly the greatest growth of any music segment in the past 30 years, and A.D. has been a part of that spectacular rise the whole time," said Turner. "At every step of the way, he's proven his ability to read the market and come up with new and innovative ways of connecting artists to their audiences. Having his counsel is a vital asset to Intercept Music's continued success."

As advisor to the company, A.D. will help Intercept track and analyze genre trends, recommend new and emerging marketing strategies and tactics, and enhance its service offerings to specifically address the needs of artists in the urban genres. Intercept artists will also have access to specialized marketing and promotion services under the direction of A.D. himself.

"I'm grateful to have worked with so many talented artists throughout my career, and I have done everything in my power to be of service to them," said A.D. "I've always looked for the next opportunity and a different way to achieve success, and that's what brought me and Intercept together. They have the formula for an artist to make it in the music industry as it stands right now."

A.D. joins a host of fellow music industry leaders on the advisory board of Intercept Music, which represents tens of millions of albums sold, and more than 100 industry awards including Grammy awards. The Intercept Music board of advisors actively counsels the company on strategic direction, service offerings, and industry advancements, all of which directly translate to the greatest possible advantage for Intercept Music's growing cohort of artists.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For more information, see A.D. on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706261/Anthony-AD-Daughtry-Joins-Advisory-Board-for-Sanwire-Subsidiary-Intercept-Music